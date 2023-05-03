iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 330.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

IWO opened at $220.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.23 and its 200-day moving average is $224.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $248.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.