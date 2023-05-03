iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Position Increased by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. International City Management Association Retirement Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,478,000. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 135,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $68.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.44. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

