iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,703,479 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the previous session’s volume of 647,706 shares.The stock last traded at $18.78 and had previously closed at $19.16.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.76.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSG. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,554,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 99.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 65,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 32,536 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Company Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

