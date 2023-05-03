iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Position Boosted by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned 0.11% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $7,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,533.3% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 38.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

IJS stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.19. 43,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,834. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $106.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

