J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $525.48

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 525.48 ($6.57) and traded as high as GBX 715.50 ($8.94). J D Wetherspoon shares last traded at GBX 713 ($8.91), with a volume of 363,330 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JDW. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.00) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.75) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.93) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

The stock has a market cap of £936.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,294.64, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 642.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 527.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.08.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 852 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

