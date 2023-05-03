J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $264,000 Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $170.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.77. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $125.55 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 43.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPC. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

