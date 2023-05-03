J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 160.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CDW by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in CDW by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW Stock Down 1.4 %

CDW stock opened at $167.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.91. CDW Co. has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CDW from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.13.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.