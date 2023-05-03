J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Purchases 330 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 136.6% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.57.

NYSE WSO opened at $339.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $312.92 and its 200 day moving average is $286.36. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.68 and a twelve month high of $356.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 63.89%.

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

