J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 477 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,685 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. CPA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 23,237 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $846,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $3,829,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 90,166 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,685,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $3,759,086.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,032,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,671,393.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 3,939,418 shares of company stock valued at $8,724,369 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $41.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $173.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.32. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

About Comcast

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

