Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.85-$4.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.02 billion-$2.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.05 billion.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 1.9 %

JKHY opened at $159.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $139.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $184.00 price objective (down from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Laura G. Kelly bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 282.0% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.9% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 89.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

