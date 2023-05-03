James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $766.80

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 766.80 ($9.58) and traded as low as GBX 740 ($9.25). James Cropper shares last traded at GBX 780 ($9.75), with a volume of 5,676 shares changing hands.

James Cropper Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 648.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 765.50. The firm has a market cap of £74.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,458.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark A. J. Cropper acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.56) per share, for a total transaction of £48,400 ($60,469.77). In related news, insider Mark A. J. Cropper purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.56) per share, for a total transaction of £48,400 ($60,469.77). Also, insider Mark A. J. Cropper purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 609 ($7.61) per share, for a total transaction of £304,500 ($380,434.78). Company insiders own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

About James Cropper

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products segments. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and moulded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures nonwovens material used in zero solutions, aerospace and defense, fire protection, construction, and transportation.

