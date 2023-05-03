James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $18.99, but opened at $19.89. James River Group shares last traded at $20.53, with a volume of 14,325 shares traded.

The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. James River Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on James River Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of James River Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of James River Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of James River Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 163.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,380,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,155,000 after acquiring an additional 857,178 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of James River Group by 64.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,092,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,918,000 after buying an additional 429,730 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of James River Group by 41.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,126,000 after buying an additional 275,981 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,583,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,924,000 after acquiring an additional 274,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 1,833.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 271,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 257,630 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group Trading Up 10.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $789.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average of $22.02.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

