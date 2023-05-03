Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $6.83 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.86 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GILD. Cowen upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $80.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.63 and its 200-day moving average is $82.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

