Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Align Technology, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Align Technology in a research report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Align Technology’s current full-year earnings is $6.53 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. OTR Global raised Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.80.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $306.84 on Monday. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $368.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $325.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $901.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.51%.

Institutional Trading of Align Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 11.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,911,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 17.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at $64,344,405.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Articles

