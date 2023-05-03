Jeffrey D. Jordan Sells 5,000 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Pinterest Price Performance

PINS stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.91. 18,088,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,257,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.71 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.29. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $29.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 2,668.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Pinterest by 315.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PINS shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Pinterest from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pinterest from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

