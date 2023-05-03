JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.19-$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $341.50 million-$345.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $341.92 million. JFrog also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.19-0.21 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FROG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of JFrog from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.18.

NASDAQ:FROG traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $17.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,269,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,079. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 0.46. JFrog has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.05.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.91 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 32.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. Equities research analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $961,225.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,254,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,126,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,367,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,345,650.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $961,225.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,254,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,126,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,894 shares of company stock worth $5,238,107. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 455.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after buying an additional 899,673 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in JFrog by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 773,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,844,000 after buying an additional 398,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,092,000 after buying an additional 387,009 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,228,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

