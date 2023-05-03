JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on JOAN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on JOANN from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of JOANN in a report on Friday, March 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on JOANN from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on JOANN from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Scott Sekella bought 27,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $44,043.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,754 shares in the company, valued at $125,218.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOANN

JOANN Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in JOANN during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in JOANN in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JOANN by 22.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in JOANN by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOAN stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.11. JOANN has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $692.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.50 million. JOANN had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 99.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JOANN will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

