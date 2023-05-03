John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:HPS opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $17.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,221,000 after acquiring an additional 117,784 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 74,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 23,341 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

