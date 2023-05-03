John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HPS opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $17.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.68.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.
