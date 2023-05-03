JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Sees Large Volume Increase

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 112,993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the previous session’s volume of 46,973 shares.The stock last traded at $53.04 and had previously closed at $52.99.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Integrity Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small cap companies. BBSC was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

