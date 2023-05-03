JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 1.05 (LON:JARA)

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets stock opened at GBX 91.23 ($1.14) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £200.17 million, a P/E ratio of 433.33 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 86.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 89.45. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets has a 12 month low of GBX 80.60 ($1.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 113 ($1.41).

In other JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets news, insider Chris Russell bought 30,000 shares of JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £24,900 ($31,109.45). 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

