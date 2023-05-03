Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.90-9.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $910-935 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $911.94 million. Kadant also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.05-2.15 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kadant from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant Price Performance

NYSE:KAI traded up $6.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.61. The stock had a trading volume of 96,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,248. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.20. Kadant has a one year low of $154.19 and a one year high of $221.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Kadant Increases Dividend

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.27. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kadant will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kadant news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $274,641.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,427,283.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $260,291.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,672,034.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $274,641.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,988 shares in the company, valued at $4,427,283.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,960. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Kadant during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Kadant during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Kadant by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Kadant during the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kadant

(Get Rating)

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.