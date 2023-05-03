Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.63 million. Kadant had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Kadant updated its Q2 guidance to $2.05-2.15 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $8.90-9.15 EPS.

Kadant Stock Performance

KAI traded up $6.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.61. 96,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,248. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.20. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $154.19 and a fifty-two week high of $221.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.54.

Kadant Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kadant

In related news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total value of $159,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,999.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total value of $159,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,999.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $260,291.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,672,034.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,960. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Kadant by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Kadant by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Kadant by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kadant during the 4th quarter worth $426,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

