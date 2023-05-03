Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.90-$9.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $910.00 million-$935.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $918.48 million. Kadant also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.05-$2.15 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kadant from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Kadant Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE KAI traded up $6.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.61. The stock had a trading volume of 96,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,248. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.20. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $154.19 and a fifty-two week high of $221.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Kadant Increases Dividend

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.27. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 11.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kadant news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 2,335 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total transaction of $485,049.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,653 shares in the company, valued at $5,121,167.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $260,291.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,352 shares in the company, valued at $4,672,034.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total value of $485,049.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,653 shares in the company, valued at $5,121,167.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,780 shares of company stock worth $1,179,960. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kadant

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAI. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Kadant by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Kadant by 3.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Kadant by 2.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Kadant by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Kadant by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

