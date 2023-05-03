Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Trading Down 3.3%

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) was down 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.78. Approximately 47,629 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 58,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kaleyra in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Kaleyra Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $22.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Insider Transactions at Kaleyra

Kaleyra ( NYSEAMERICAN:KLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.38). Kaleyra had a negative return on equity of 58.01% and a negative net margin of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $93.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kaleyra news, Director Matteo Lodrini bought 58,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $41,965.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 311,183 shares in the company, valued at $224,051.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 31.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Kaleyra by 452.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 29,228 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kaleyra in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Kaleyra by 466.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25,142 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kaleyra by 1,576,300.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Kaleyra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, consisting of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

