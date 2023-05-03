Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Shares Gap Up to $21.74

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.74, but opened at $22.77. Kaman shares last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 10,791 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kaman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th.

Kaman Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.31. The stock has a market cap of $670.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Kaman Dividend Announcement

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $197.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Kaman’s payout ratio is -48.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaman

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Kaman by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,306,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,498,000 after purchasing an additional 46,650 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kaman by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kaman by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaman by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 140,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Kaman during the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It operates through the following three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products and Structures. The firm produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

Featured Articles

