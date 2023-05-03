Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Kape Technologies PLC (LON:KAPE – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 286 ($3.57) and last traded at GBX 286 ($3.57). 1,289,982 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 2,577,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 287 ($3.59).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Kape Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.
Kape Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 288.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 264.67. The company has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,906.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.65.
Kape Technologies Company Profile
Kape Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through Digital Security, Digital Content, and Digital Privacy segments. The company offers CyberGhost, ZenMate, Express, and private internet access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.
