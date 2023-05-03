Karat Packaging (KRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Karat Packaging Stock Performance

KRT opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $282.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.90. Karat Packaging has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karat Packaging

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRT. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Karat Packaging by 651.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 65,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 57,065 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Karat Packaging by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 109,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 33,391 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Karat Packaging by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Karat Packaging by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 21,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Karat Packaging by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 16,754 shares in the last quarter. 21.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Karat Packaging

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

