Kava Trading 0.7% Lower This Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Kava has a market cap of $393.47 million and $204.83 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00002683 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00059126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00038066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00020316 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006502 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 504,400,337 tokens and its circulating supply is 504,392,865 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.