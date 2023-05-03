KBR (NYSE:KBR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. KBR updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.76-$2.96 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.76-2.96 EPS.

KBR Stock Performance

KBR stock opened at $59.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. KBR has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.30.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $256,865.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,959.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $256,865.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,959.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $931,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KBR by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,250,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,188,000 after purchasing an additional 39,673 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of KBR by 1.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,472,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,415,000 after purchasing an additional 64,012 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth $84,561,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 9,478.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,334,000 after buying an additional 1,289,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,219,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,397,000 after buying an additional 20,367 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on KBR. Citigroup increased their price objective on KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

About KBR

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.