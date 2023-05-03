KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,130,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the March 31st total of 29,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

KE Stock Performance

Shares of BEKE stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,673,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,289,671. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of -1.10. KE has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KE by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,275,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,589,000 after acquiring an additional 14,505,095 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in KE by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,117,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754,923 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in KE by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,858,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of KE by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,347,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,811,000 after buying an additional 4,422,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth about $135,105,000. 40.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KE Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEKE. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on KE in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.82.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

