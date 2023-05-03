Kennametal Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th.

Kennametal has a payout ratio of 46.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kennametal to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

Kennametal Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of KMT traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.91. The company had a trading volume of 191,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.42. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $536.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMT. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,705,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,308,000 after buying an additional 172,081 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 8.9% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,739,000 after acquiring an additional 790,456 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,247,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,125,000 after acquiring an additional 297,345 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,999,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,813,000 after acquiring an additional 133,553 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,373,000 after acquiring an additional 27,359 shares during the period.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Further Reading

