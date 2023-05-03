Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,943,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784,704 shares during the period. Keurig Dr Pepper makes up about 1.0% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Boston Partners owned about 1.48% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $746,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,193,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,605,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,636,000 after buying an additional 4,361,181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,758,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,901,000 after buying an additional 4,050,118 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,700,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 90.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,297,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,983,000 after buying an additional 1,562,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KDP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.01. 5,318,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,869,428. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,634.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,634.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roger Frederick Johnson bought 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.55 per share, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,776.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 64,797 shares of company stock worth $2,259,558. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.