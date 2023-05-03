KeyCorp Comments on A. O. Smith Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $69.78 on Monday. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $71.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.95%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,218.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,883 shares of company stock worth $4,053,126 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 229,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,095,000 after acquiring an additional 109,564 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

