KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.43

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.43 and last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 33141054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEY. Barclays cut their target price on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.55.

KeyCorp Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average of $16.46.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Victor B. Alexander purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Victor B. Alexander acquired 8,500 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,428.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 12,700 shares of company stock valued at $149,907. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $134,162,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in KeyCorp by 2,228.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,593,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,098 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,978,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,500,000 after buying an additional 2,435,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,242,000 after buying an additional 2,399,018 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 211.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,277,000 after buying an additional 2,223,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Articles

