Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 227.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,028,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 17,300.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 482,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,874,000 after purchasing an additional 479,392 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 255.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,752,000 after purchasing an additional 249,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2,735.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 256,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,810,000 after purchasing an additional 247,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 407,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,675,000 after purchasing an additional 204,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KEYS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.75.

KEYS stock opened at $142.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.07. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

