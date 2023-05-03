Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.07

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.07 and traded as high as $8.75. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 44,832 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on KFS shares. TheStreet downgraded Kingsway Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Kingsway Financial Services Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $231.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of -0.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kingsway Financial Services

Institutional Trading of Kingsway Financial Services

In other news, Director Joseph Stilwell sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $586,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,954,869.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Joseph Stilwell sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $586,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,954,869.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory Paul Hannon bought 22,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $197,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 23,697 shares of company stock valued at $212,136 in the last 90 days. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 79,836 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,391,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,653,000 after purchasing an additional 172,494 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 48.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 4.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 18,183 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 15.8% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 93,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

