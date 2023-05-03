Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.07

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.07 and traded as high as $8.75. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 44,832 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts recently commented on KFS shares. TheStreet downgraded Kingsway Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $231.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of -0.31.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 79,836 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,391,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,653,000 after purchasing an additional 172,494 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 48.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 4.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 18,183 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 15.8% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 93,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.
