KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Lountzis Asset Management LLC

Lountzis Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises approximately 3.7% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,770,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,667,140,000 after buying an additional 3,309,267 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $869,175,000 after purchasing an additional 134,660 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,308,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $251,935,000 after purchasing an additional 102,495 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,206,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,477,000 after purchasing an additional 292,086 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,809,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,290,000 after purchasing an additional 931,519 shares during the period. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.71.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $51.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $60.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.66, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.52.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is -45.59%.

In other news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

