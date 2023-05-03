KlayUniverse (KUT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,529.27

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One KlayUniverse token can currently be bought for $0.0883 or 0.00000304 BTC on exchanges. KlayUniverse has a market cap of $4.85 million and approximately $3,529.27 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KlayUniverse Profile

KlayUniverse’s launch date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.08346541 USD and is up 2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,635.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

