Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Decreases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,478 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for about 1.3% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 184,265.0% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,279,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,799 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Intuit by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,190,000 after purchasing an additional 501,656 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,412,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,098,000 after purchasing an additional 462,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,541,277,000 after acquiring an additional 281,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,967,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.53.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $436.46 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $490.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

