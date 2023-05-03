Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Has $421,000 Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC cut its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,218 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OTEX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 215.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.06. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $41.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day moving average of $32.82.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Open Text had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $897.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 81.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OTEX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Open Text in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

