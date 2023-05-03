Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lessened its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,182 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock opened at $139.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $145.51.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPG. Mizuho raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Argus raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.74.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

