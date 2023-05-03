Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Takes Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 23.0% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 19.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $7,838,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $264.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $299.63 and its 200-day moving average is $292.13. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.15 and a 1 year high of $375.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEDG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (down from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $387.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total value of $769,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,301,022.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

