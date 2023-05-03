Konnect Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $835.59 Million (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Konnect has a total market capitalization of $835.59 million and approximately $95,890.68 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Konnect has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Konnect token can now be bought for about $0.0592 or 0.00000209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Konnect Profile

Konnect launched on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konnect should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Konnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

