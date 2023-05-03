Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Shares of Lakeland Industries stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.00. 8,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,969. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.68. Lakeland Industries has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The company has a market cap of $87.84 million, a PE ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 0.47.

LAKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAKE. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 64.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 511.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 28.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 37.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the first quarter worth about $232,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. It operates through the Domestic and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire-retardant rated rainwear, and fire-retardant protective clothing.

