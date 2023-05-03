Lancer Orthodontics (OTCMKTS:LANZ) Trading Up 130.8%

Lancer Orthodontics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LANZ – Get Rating) shares shot up 130.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 13,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

Lancer Orthodontics Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08.

About Lancer Orthodontics

Lancer Orthodontics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets orthodontic products for orthodontists and dentists worldwide. It offers aesthetic brackets, brackets and buccal tubes, bands, adhesives, wires, elastomerics, intraoral and extraoral appliances, instruments, and miscellaneous products. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Vista, California.

Further Reading

