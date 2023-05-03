LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Shares Down 11.1%

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) fell 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.46 and last traded at $7.59. 304,325 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 727,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LZ. Citigroup lowered their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities raised LegalZoom.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.92.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 0.83.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 26.71% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $146.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.90 million. Equities analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 39,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $340,989.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,050.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 4,243 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $35,726.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,204.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 39,558 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $340,989.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,050.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,845 shares of company stock worth $1,306,551. Company insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 201.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 49.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

