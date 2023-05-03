Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Leidos updated its FY23 guidance to $6.40-6.80 EPS.
LDOS stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.89. 2,052,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,964. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Leidos has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $110.91.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.
A number of research analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Leidos from $103.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Leidos from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.
Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.
