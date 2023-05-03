Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.29

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.29 and last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 481662 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leonardo DRS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. CJS Securities started coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Leonardo DRS in a report on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Leonardo DRS Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leonardo DRS, Inc engages in the provision of defense products and technologies. It develops and manufactures defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies around the world. Its broad technology portfolio focuses on advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electrical power and propulsion, as well as a range of key defense priorities.

