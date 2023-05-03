LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LGIH traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.67. 249,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,636. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $71.73 and a twelve month high of $126.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.91.

Insider Activity at LGI Homes

In other LGI Homes news, VP Jack Anthony Lipar sold 4,537 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $473,617.43. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,488.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jack Anthony Lipar sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $473,617.43. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,488.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 38,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $4,005,757.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,239,044.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,210 shares of company stock worth $8,999,462 in the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LGI Homes

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,928,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,070,000 after purchasing an additional 62,967 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $4,630,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 28,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,974,000 after purchasing an additional 18,715 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LGIH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on LGI Homes from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on the residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

