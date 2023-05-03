Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.75-$6.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.93. Life Storage also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.70-$1.74 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LSI traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,643,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,318. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $94.02 and a fifty-two week high of $146.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 113.48%.

LSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Life Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.22.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 29,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $2,469,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

